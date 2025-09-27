Drone Fragment Found In Estonian Nature Reserve

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is reported by ERR , according to Ukrinform.

Preliminary information suggests it is part of a large unmanned aerial vehicle that may have drifted to shore from the sea.

Authorities at the scene include the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO), the Police and Border Guard Board, and the Rescue Department, who are collecting evidence to determine how a component of a foreign drone ended up on the Estonian coast and under what circumstances it entered the sea.

There is currently no information confirming that the drone was in Estonian airspace or that it crashed.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe the drone entered Estonia or posed a flight safety threat, and according to available data, it did not contain explosives. However, KAPO is investigating the circumstances as part of a criminal case opened in 2022 to collect evidence of Russian aggression against Ukraine. If necessary, we will also share information with partners from other countries,” said Prosecutor Taavi Pern.

Earlier this week, drones were already observed in Denmark. Their appearance caused Copenhagen Airport to close for several hours on Monday evening. On Wednesday, drones appeared again over airports in the western part of the country, leading to the closure of airspace above Aalborg Airport.

The Danish government calls this a“hybrid attack.” Investigators believe it was carried out by a professional operator with the necessary skills.

Additionally, several unidentified drones flew over the southeastern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, prompting an investigation by the state's Ministry of the Interior on suspicion of espionage or sabotage.

Operations at Vilnius Airport were also halted twice on Friday, September 26, due to drones.

Moreover, a drone was spotted over the Valajaskoski hydroelectric power station near the Finnish city of Rovaniemi.

Photo is illustrative