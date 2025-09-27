Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Drone Fragment Found In Estonian Nature Reserve

Drone Fragment Found In Estonian Nature Reserve


2025-09-27 09:04:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is reported by ERR , according to Ukrinform.

Preliminary information suggests it is part of a large unmanned aerial vehicle that may have drifted to shore from the sea.

Authorities at the scene include the Estonian Internal Security Service (KAPO), the Police and Border Guard Board, and the Rescue Department, who are collecting evidence to determine how a component of a foreign drone ended up on the Estonian coast and under what circumstances it entered the sea.

There is currently no information confirming that the drone was in Estonian airspace or that it crashed.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe the drone entered Estonia or posed a flight safety threat, and according to available data, it did not contain explosives. However, KAPO is investigating the circumstances as part of a criminal case opened in 2022 to collect evidence of Russian aggression against Ukraine. If necessary, we will also share information with partners from other countries,” said Prosecutor Taavi Pern.

Earlier this week, drones were already observed in Denmark. Their appearance caused Copenhagen Airport to close for several hours on Monday evening. On Wednesday, drones appeared again over airports in the western part of the country, leading to the closure of airspace above Aalborg Airport.

The Danish government calls this a“hybrid attack.” Investigators believe it was carried out by a professional operator with the necessary skills.

Read also: New drone sightings near military facilities reported in Denmark , Norway

Additionally, several unidentified drones flew over the southeastern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, prompting an investigation by the state's Ministry of the Interior on suspicion of espionage or sabotage.

Operations at Vilnius Airport were also halted twice on Friday, September 26, due to drones.

Moreover, a drone was spotted over the Valajaskoski hydroelectric power station near the Finnish city of Rovaniemi.

Photo is illustrative

MENAFN27092025000193011044ID1110118714

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search