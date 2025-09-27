Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Says Turkey Is Developing Roadmaps To Achieve Peace In Ukraine And Will Not Stop On This Path

2025-09-27 09:04:47
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a conversation with journalists after his visit to the US, Ukrinform reports with reference to TRT Haber .

"Wars, conflicts, and tensions cost the world people, time, and resources. Let's look at the war between Ukraine and Russia. Do you think that only these two countries are suffering losses? It is a process that causes everyone to lose. That is what war is," President Erdogan said.

According to him, Turkey is creating roadmaps for achieving peace and making appropriate efforts in this direction.

“The results we have achieved show that our efforts are not in vain. The Black Sea grain corridor, the exchange of prisoners, and the Istanbul talks are just some of these results. As Turkey, we will continue our struggle until the bloodshed stops,” Erdogan stressed.

Read also: Turkey to deploy new Sancar naval combat dron

The Turkish leader expressed hope for an end to the war and the establishment of a just peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the UN General Assembly that Turkey would continue its efforts to achieve a ceasefire and establish a just peace in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Photo: AA

MENAFN27092025000193011044ID1110118713

