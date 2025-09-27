Erdogan Says Turkey Is Developing Roadmaps To Achieve Peace In Ukraine And Will Not Stop On This Path
"Wars, conflicts, and tensions cost the world people, time, and resources. Let's look at the war between Ukraine and Russia. Do you think that only these two countries are suffering losses? It is a process that causes everyone to lose. That is what war is," President Erdogan said.
According to him, Turkey is creating roadmaps for achieving peace and making appropriate efforts in this direction.
“The results we have achieved show that our efforts are not in vain. The Black Sea grain corridor, the exchange of prisoners, and the Istanbul talks are just some of these results. As Turkey, we will continue our struggle until the bloodshed stops,” Erdogan stressed.Read also: Turkey to deploy new Sancar naval combat dron
The Turkish leader expressed hope for an end to the war and the establishment of a just peace.
As reported by Ukrinform, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the UN General Assembly that Turkey would continue its efforts to achieve a ceasefire and establish a just peace in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Photo: AA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment