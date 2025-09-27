Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ANAMA Signs New Contracts For Mine Clearance In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

2025-09-27 09:04:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The work to clear Azerbaijan's liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance is continuing with expanded cooperation, Azernews reports.

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has signed agreements with several local and foreign companies to accelerate demining operations. Contracts were concluded with Safe Point CJSC, Azerbaijan Demining Company LLC, and Alphademining LLC to carry out mine and UXO clearance in the liberated areas.

According to official information, the total cost of the work amounts to 9.4 million manats (approx. 5.5 million USD).

All three companies involved were registered in 2021. Safe Point CJSC, with an authorized capital of 2,000 manats, is represented by Vahid Jabir oglu Omarov. Azerbaijan Demining Company LLC, registered with 100 manats in capital, is legally represented by Mammadov Kamran Nadir oglu, while Alphademining LLC, also with 100 manats in capital, is represented by Jafarov Huseyn Isa oglu.

These agreements mark another step in Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of people to the formerly occupied lands by speeding up demining activities.

