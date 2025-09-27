ANAMA Signs New Contracts For Mine Clearance In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has signed agreements with several local and foreign companies to accelerate demining operations. Contracts were concluded with Safe Point CJSC, Azerbaijan Demining Company LLC, and Alphademining LLC to carry out mine and UXO clearance in the liberated areas.
According to official information, the total cost of the work amounts to 9.4 million manats (approx. 5.5 million USD).
All three companies involved were registered in 2021. Safe Point CJSC, with an authorized capital of 2,000 manats, is represented by Vahid Jabir oglu Omarov. Azerbaijan Demining Company LLC, registered with 100 manats in capital, is legally represented by Mammadov Kamran Nadir oglu, while Alphademining LLC, also with 100 manats in capital, is represented by Jafarov Huseyn Isa oglu.
These agreements mark another step in Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to ensure the safe return of people to the formerly occupied lands by speeding up demining activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment