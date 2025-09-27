Governor Stein Delivers Video Message Commemorating One-Year Milestone Of Hurricane Helene

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Today marks one year since Hurricane Helene struck North Carolina. Governor Stein released the following video statement to commemorate the milestone:

Governor Stein remains committed to western North Carolina's recovery. This weekend, the Governor is out west visiting communities and small businesses, celebrating the progress that has been made, recommitting to the hard work still left to be done, and honoring the 108 lives lost in the storm. This week, Governor Stein highlighted the ongoing efforts to help western North Carolina rebuild. The state has made progress to repair roads and bridges and build resilient infrastructure so that North Carolinians can travel freely and safely throughout the region. The Governor also emphasized the importance of getting people back in their homes and supporting the small businesses and people that make western North Carolina unforgettable.

Governor Stein continues to urge the federal government to deliver for western North Carolina by passing $13.5 billion in new appropriations to get western North Carolinians back on their feet. The people of western North Carolina deserve their fair share of federal support.

