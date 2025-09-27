Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply To Parliamentary Question On ASEAN, 26 September 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) QUESTION

Mr Gerald Giam Yean Song: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what is the Government's assessment of ASEAN's capacity to resolve conflicts among members without external intervention; (b) what lessons has Singapore drawn from the recent Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire brokered by Malaysia; and (c) whether Singapore will propose establishing a permanent ASEAN-led body for mediation and dispute verification to strengthen autonomy and effectiveness.

REPLY

1Southeast Asia has occasionally experienced unrest and even conflicts throughout its history. The formation of ASEAN in 1967 and the journey of five original members to the current ten and soon to be 11, have helped shift conflictual relationships toward cooperative ones. By providing a platform for all ASEAN Member States to regularly engage each other, build habits of dialogue and consultation, and develop concrete areas of cooperation, while constructively anchoring key external partners and major powers, ASEAN has played a positive role in promoting peace and stability in our region.

2Should conflicts arise among ASEAN members, there are useful roles to be played by both ASEAN and the major external powers we engage regularly. This was indeed true in the case of the bilateral border dispute between Cambodia and Thailand. In July 2025, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, acted swiftly to de-escalate tensions and broker a ceasefire agreement in a Special Meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and then-Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai. The ceasefire was supported by the United States and China, both of which ASEAN engages regularly. Singapore welcomes and commends the efforts of the ASEAN Chair. We also welcome the positive outcomes of the Special Meeting of Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee hosted by Cambodia on 10 September 2025. We should continue to encourage both sides to engage directly with each other.

3ASEAN has mechanisms for dispute settlement under the ASEAN Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). The ASEAN Charter also provides a mechanism for its Member States to seek conciliation or mediation through the ASEAN Chair or Secretary-General. Such mechanisms operate on the principle of consensus and will require parties to agree on the most suitable avenue to address their dispute. Singapore does not have plans to propose an additional ASEAN mechanism.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 SEPTEMBER 2025





