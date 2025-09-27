Expecting A Baby? Here's How Prenatal Yoga Can Help During Pregnancy
As Katrina prepares to embrace motherhood, conversations around pregnancy and wellness are once again in focus. Among the practices experts and mothers swear by, prenatal yoga stands out for its physical and emotional benefits during this transformative journey.Also Read | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Net worth: A look at couple's lavish lifestyle
Yoga, an ancient Indian practice combining movement, meditation, and breathwork, has been increasingly recommended during pregnancy. When performed under the guidance of a certified instructor, prenatal yoga is considered safe for both mother and baby and can be included in the routine for low- and high-risk pregnancies.Here are some proven benefits of prenatal yoga:
- Better mental health
Pregnancy often brings anxiety, stress and even fear about childbirth. Studies show that yoga can significantly reduce anxiety, lower stress levels and even help expectant mothers with depression feel better. Many women also report feeling a stronger emotional connection with their unborn baby after practising yoga.Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy with adorable post
- Relief from aches and pains
Back pain, hip discomfort and swelling are common during pregnancy. Research shows that a short course of prenatal yoga can ease pelvic pain, reduce discomfort from varicose veins and help manage ankle swelling.
- Blood pressure management
High blood pressure in pregnancy can lead to serious complications such as preeclampsia. Prenatal yoga has been shown to help control blood pressure and lower the risk of such conditions.
- Blood sugar regulation
For women diagnosed with gestational diabetes, prenatal yoga-alongside dietary changes-can aid in controlling blood sugar levels, thereby reducing risks such as preterm birth or complications for the baby.
- Improved sleep
Almost half of pregnant women report sleep disturbances, especially in the later stages. Breathing techniques in yoga (pranayama) are believed to promote deeper, more restful sleep.Also Read | Author and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi on love, spirituality and her yoga journey
- Strength and confidence during labour
Prenatal yoga builds endurance and improves flexibility, making the body more prepared for childbirth. Women who practise regularly often report less pain during labour, shorter delivery times, and greater confidence in managing the process.
With celebrities like Katrina Kaif embracing motherhood, the focus on holistic wellness practices such as prenatal yoga is only growing. For expecting mothers, it can be a gentle yet powerful way to build resilience, ease discomfort, and prepare both mind and body for the journey of childbirth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment