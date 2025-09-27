Iran Recalls Ambassadors From Europe After UN Sanctions Reinstated
Iran has recalled its ambassadors from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom for consultations after European powers backed the return of United Nations sanctions.
In a statement reported by Reuters on September 27, Tehran said the decision followed what it called the“irresponsible action” of the three governments in triggering the JCPOA dispute mechanism to revive previously lifted Security Council resolutions.
The Foreign Ministry said the diplomats were recalled“for consultations,” stressing that Europe's use of the mechanism amounted to a political move rather than a constructive step toward resolving disputes.
The announcement came hours after the UN Security Council voted down a Russian-Chinese resolution to delay the snapback mechanism by six months. Nine of the Council's 15 members opposed the proposal.
As a result, UN sanctions lifted in 2015 under the Iran nuclear deal will now be reimposed, deepening Tehran's isolation and further straining its relations with the West.
Analysts say Iran's move underscores frustration with Europe, which had long tried to preserve the 2015 accord but ultimately aligned with U.S. pressure to restore sanctions.
For Tehran, recalling its ambassadors signals a diplomatic escalation that raises new doubts over the future of the nuclear deal and prospects for renewed negotiations.
