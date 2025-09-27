Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LG Summons J & K Assembly Session On Oct 23

LG Summons J & K Assembly Session On Oct 23


2025-09-27 08:09:01
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO file photo

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has formally summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet in Srinagar on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:00 A.M.

The decision follows a revision by the J&K Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The Cabinet had initially recommended convening the autumn session starting October 13 for approximately seven days, concluding on October 20.

However, after discussions with the Speaker of the Assembly, the cabinet revised the date of commencement of session to October 23 to allow sufficient time for submission of questions, bills, and resolutions and for their examination by the Assembly Secretariat.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is summoned to meet on October 23, 2025, at 10:00 A.M., in exercise of powers under Section 18 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019,” the LG said in his official order.

MENAFN27092025000215011059ID1110118623

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search