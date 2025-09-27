LG Summons J & K Assembly Session On Oct 23
Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has formally summoned the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to meet in Srinagar on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 10:00 A.M.
The decision follows a revision by the J&K Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
The Cabinet had initially recommended convening the autumn session starting October 13 for approximately seven days, concluding on October 20.
However, after discussions with the Speaker of the Assembly, the cabinet revised the date of commencement of session to October 23 to allow sufficient time for submission of questions, bills, and resolutions and for their examination by the Assembly Secretariat.
“The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly is summoned to meet on October 23, 2025, at 10:00 A.M., in exercise of powers under Section 18 (1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019,” the LG said in his official order.
