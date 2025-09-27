Greece's PM At UN: Ukraine Must Be At Peace Talks, Borders Cannot Be Redrawn By Force

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated this during the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in New York, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We appreciate President Trump's efforts to reach peace and we reiterate that the genuine peace process cannot begin without an immediate ceasefire. Let us be even clearer: there can be no peace formula without Ukraine at the table, and there can be no acceptance under any circumstances of borders redrawn by force,” the Greek head of government stressed.

He emphasized that Greece will continue to provide unconditional support to Ukraine in its resistance to Russian aggression.

“The war in Ukraine is not just another regional European conflict. It is a fight for freedom, for democracy, for dignity itself. It's above all, a defense of the rules-based global international order. We stand firmly and unconditionally with Ukraine in this fight and we will continue our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people, who have the right to live in peace, in security, and freely determine their own future,” the Prime Minister said.

Mitsotakis also underscored that the European Union must take greater responsibility for its own defense.

“Greece is already allocating more than 3% of its GDP to defense, and we are ready to do more... With war returning to our continent, I'm afraid, there is simply no other option... We firmly believe that the time has come for joint European borrowing to finance critical European defense projects, such as missile and drone defense,” he said.

UK at UN: We will stand with Ukraine today, tomorrow, and 100 years from now

According to him, today's challenges require the EU to make Article 42.7 on mutual assistance“truly operational” to ensure the protection of all member states in the event of a threat.

As reported, the 80th session of the UN General Assembly is being held this week in New York.

Photo: AA