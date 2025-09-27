Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Taps Several Additional Companies To Demining Of Liberated Lands

2025-09-27 08:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has signed agreements with several more companies to continue demining activities in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

An agreement was reached and contracts were signed between ANAMA and Safe Point CJSC, Azerbaijan Demining Company, and Alphademining LLCs for mine and unexploded ordnance clearance services on the liberated territories.

The total value of the work amounts to 9.4 million manat ($5.5 million).

All three companies entrusted with the work were registered by the state in 2021.

The legal representative of Safe Point CJSC, with a charter capital of 2,000 manat ($1,170), is Vahid Omarov.

The legal representative of Azerbaijan Demining Company, with a charter capital of 100 manat ($59), is Kamran Mammadov.

The legal representative of Alphademining, also with a charter capital of 100 manat, is Huseyn Jafarov.

