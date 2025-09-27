Er Rashid To Sit On Two-Day Hunger Strike In Tihar Jail
Srinagar- Jailed Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, said on Saturday that he would sit on a two-day hunger strike on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti to evoke the significance of the non-violence principle.
In a handwritten letter addressed to 'Bapu' and forwarded to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the MP, who is currently lodged in New Delhi's Tihar jail in a terror funding case, said the entire world is in a“desperate need” for peace.
Asserting that while Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence is more relevant now than ever, the MP - popularly known as Engineer Rashid - said that nations across the globe directly or indirectly continue to indulge in violence even while claiming to fight for peace.
“Those who speak most of your message, Bapu, hardly match their words with deeds,” he wrote.
He also expressed anguish over the situation in Kashmir.
