Fact Check: Centre Has Not Launched Pan-India Blood Donation Helpline

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has dismissed viral claims suggesting that the Government of India has launched a nationwide helpline number "104 – Blood on Call" to address blood requirements. Taking to social media platform X, PIB Fact Check clarified that the claim is misleading. Contrary to the viral message, the Government of India is not running any such scheme under the "104" helpline number. According to PIB, the number "104" is used for various health-related helpline services, but its usage is limited to certain states and not linked to any centralised blood-on-call initiative.

Claim: Govt. of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 1⃣0⃣4⃣ "Blood on Call" to meet the requirement for blood#PIBFactCheck☑️This claim is #misleading☑️GOI is not running any such scheme !!☑️This number is used for various helpline services in some states twitter/9oFHbtLDeA

- PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 27, 2025

How to Donate Blood in India?

In India, blood collection and distribution are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Only licensed blood banks, approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and State Drug Controllers, are legally allowed to collect, store, and distribute blood. Some of the safe and legal avenues for donating and receiving blood include:

Licensed Blood Banks: Managed by government hospitals, Red Cross, and private hospitals. Voluntary Blood Donation Camps: Organised by registered NGOs, hospitals, and government health bodies. National and State-Level Services: Platforms like the e-RaktKosh portal (launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) allow citizens to locate nearby licensed blood banks and check blood availability online.