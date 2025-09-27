Chhaava To Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna's Blockbuster Movie List

Rashmika Mandanna, currently making headlines for her upcoming film 'Thama,' is the only Indian actress to have delivered three back-to-back 500 crore films. She is the second female actress to deliver a 1000 crore film nationwide

Released in 2023, 'Animal' was Rashmika Mandanna's first 500 crore film. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this all-time blockbuster starred Ranbir Kapoor. The film earned ₹502.98 crore (approximately $1.2 billion) in the Hindi belt alone, with a net of ₹553.87 crore (approximately $1.6 billion) and a gross of ₹660 crore (approximately $1 billion). Made on a budget of ₹100 crore (approximately $1 billion), the film grossed ₹915 crore (approximately $1 billion) worldwide.

In December 2024, Rashmika Mandanna delivered her second 500 crore film of her career, "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Directed by Sukumar, the Hindi version of this Telugu film earned ₹812.14 crore, with a net of ₹1234.1 crore and a gross of ₹1471.1 crore nationwide. This all-time blockbuster, starring Allu Arjun, is said to have a budget of ₹400-500 crore. The film grossed ₹1742.1 crore worldwide.

The Bollywood film 'Chhaava', released in February 2025, became Rashmika Mandanna's third consecutive film to gross over ₹500 crore. Directed by Laxman Ram Utekar, the film was an all-time blockbuster. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika's co-star in the film, played the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Made on a budget of approximately ₹120 crore, the film earned a net ₹601.54 crore in India, of which ₹585.7 crore came from the Hindi version alone. The film's gross collection in India was ₹716.91 crore and its worldwide gross was ₹807.91 crore.

In the Hindi belt alone, Rashmika Mandanna is the only actress whose film surpassed the ₹700 and ₹800 crore mark. Her film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," earned a net of ₹812 crore in the Hindi belt alone.

If we talk about films that have crossed the Rs 1000 crore net collection nationwide, there are only two. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer 'Baahubali 2' and Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa 2'. 'Baahubali 2', released in 2017, earned Rs 1030.42 crore net in India, while 'Pushpa 2', released in 2024, had a net collection of Rs 1234.1 crore in India. This means that Rashmika is the second heroine after Anushka Shetty to give a Rs 1000 crore film.