Gov. Pillen Submits Letter To Liquor Control Commission Rejecting Proposed Rule Change
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Submits Letter to Liquor Control Commission Rejecting Proposed Rule Change
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has submitted a letter to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission making clear his rejection of a proposed rule change that would lift the ban on touching by customers in strip clubs that are licensed to sell liquor in Nebraska.
The letter reads in part:“The submitted change in Section 019.0FA would have removed specific regulatory language describing what constitutes inappropriate physical contact and paved the way for patrons to explicitly, physically touch agents or employees of licenses. In other words, the Commission (through its prior composition) has proposed that I approve a rule change that would effectively provide government permission for customers to touch the dancers at a strip club. I will not.”
The remainder of the signed letter constitutes Gov. Pillen's complete statement addressing the rejection of the proposed rule change.
A copy is attached to this email.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment