Drukair Launches Direct Bhutan-Colombo Flights From December 19

2025-09-27 06:10:30
Dhaka: Creating a landmark stride in the aviation sectors in both Sri Lanka and Bhutan, direct flights will commence between Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) and Paro International Airport in Thimphu from 19th December 2025.

These charter flights will be operated by Bhutan's national carrier, Drukair, and they will deploy an Airbus A319 flight, which offers 16 business and 102 economy class seats.

Promoting tourism growth, cultural exchange and stronger economic ties between Bhutan and Sri Lanka. the second charter for 2025 will be flown to BIA on December 25.

Four more charter flights are scheduled for April 2026.

Drukair is owned by the Royal Government of Bhutan and operates direct flights to India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Dubai, Nepal, Indonesia and Malaysia.

