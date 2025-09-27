Civilian Infrastructure In Odesa Region Targeted In Overnight Drone Attack
“Overnight, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with strike drones. As before, the target of the attack was the region's civilian infrastructure,” Kiper wrote.
According to him, despite the effective work of air defense forces, damage was recorded, particularly to a transport infrastructure facility. A fire broke out but was promptly extinguished by emergency services.
There were no casualties.Read also: Russian forces attack energy facilities in Chernihiv region, civilian injured by FPV drone
As reported earlier, in Odesa region, Russian drone attacks also caused damage to railway infrastructure.
