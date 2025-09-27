Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilian Infrastructure In Odesa Region Targeted In Overnight Drone Attack

2025-09-27 06:06:32
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper, according to Ukrinform.

“Overnight, the enemy once again attacked Odesa region with strike drones. As before, the target of the attack was the region's civilian infrastructure,” Kiper wrote.

According to him, despite the effective work of air defense forces, damage was recorded, particularly to a transport infrastructure facility. A fire broke out but was promptly extinguished by emergency services.

There were no casualties.

Read also: Russian forces attack energy facilities in Chernihiv region, civilian injured by FPV drone

As reported earlier, in Odesa region, Russian drone attacks also caused damage to railway infrastructure.

