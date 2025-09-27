Turkish President Shares Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shared a post on September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On the Remembrance Day of our friend, brother, our beloved Azerbaijan, I commemorate with mercy our martyrs who demonstrated a great example of heroism and liberated Karabakh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands, and I commemorate with respect our veterans.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan forever!" the post said.