Turkish President Shares Post On September 27 - Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

2025-09-27 06:06:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shared a post on September 27 - Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

"On the Remembrance Day of our friend, brother, our beloved Azerbaijan, I commemorate with mercy our martyrs who demonstrated a great example of heroism and liberated Karabakh and the occupied Azerbaijani lands, and I commemorate with respect our veterans.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan forever!" the post said.

