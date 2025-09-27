Prime Travels Launches Comprehensive Medical Tourism Packages In Partnership

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2025 8:17 am - Expert corporate travel services for clients in India, USA, UK, and Europe. Streamline business trips with 24/7 support, custom solutions, and global reach.

Prime Air Global Limited, better known as Prime Travels, a global leader in corporate and leisure travel management with over 30 years of excellence, has officially launched its end-to-end Medical Tourism Packages in India. This initiative establishes a new benchmark in international patient care, offering seamless access to world-class treatments and travel facilitation for patients from the US, UK, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Prime Travels' Medical Value Travel services go beyond traditional arrangements by combining trusted travel expertise with India's advanced healthcare infrastructure. Patients are supported at every step-medical consultations, hospital appointments, e-medical visa assistance, international and domestic flights, hotel bookings, language interpretation, local transfers, and post-treatment recuperation-ensuring a stress-free journey focused entirely on healing.

Through strategic partnerships with India's top multi-specialty hospitals-including leaders in cardiac surgery, oncology, orthopedics, transplants, fertility, dental care, plastic and reconstructive surgery-Prime Travels guarantees access to internationally accredited doctors, cutting-edge technology, and transparent treatment plans. Patients can also choose wellness and recovery add-ons such as Ayurveda, yoga, and holistic therapies, reflecting India's renowned tradition of integrative healing.

“Our medical tourism program bridges international patients with the best of Indian healthcare,” said Arun Varma, CEO of Prime Travels.“We provide more than just medical travel-it's about reassurance, comfort, cultural sensitivity, and trusted care. By handling both healthcare coordination and travel logistics, families can focus entirely on recovery while we take care of the details.”

India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for medical tourism, attracting over 6.3 million foreign patients in 2023. Competitive costs, shorter waiting times, skilled doctors, and globally recognized hospitals make India one of the top destinations for affordable, high-quality healthcare. With the expansion of e-medical visas and world-class facilities even in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, patient choice has never been broader.

Prime Travels has curated medical tourism packages for corporates, individuals, and families, ranging from complex surgeries and advanced investigations to wellness retreats. Every package includes verified hospital credentials, multilingual patient support, transparent pricing, and 24/7 assistance, setting new standards in patient-centric medical travel.

This launch reinforces Prime Travels' commitment to innovation in healthcare mobility, international partnerships, and holistic patient care.

For patient inquiries, partnerships, or media requests, contact or visit

Media Contact:

Arun Varma

Prime Travels

Phone: +91-96433 34344 / 9810277463

Email: ...

About Prime Travels:

Founded in 1992, Prime Travels is a globally recognized travel management company with operations across India, US, UK, and Europe. Known for its corporate, leisure, and now healthcare mobility solutions, Prime Travels delivers safety, transparency, and convenience to customers worldwide.