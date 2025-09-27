MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2025 9:31 am - Robotech Solutions Emerges from Stealth to Pioneer Humanoid Robotics in Global Logistics

HONG KONG – September 23, 2025 – Robotech Solutions, a next-generation robotics company, today announced its official launch from stealth mode, unveiling a breakthrough approach to integrating humanoid robotics into global logistics and supply chain operations.

At the core of Robotech Solutions' offering is a strategic supply contract with AgiBot, one of China's leading humanoid robot manufacturers. By combining AgiBot's world-class humanoid hardware with Robotech's proprietary AI-driven task programming, the company is creating a scalable platform to transform warehouse and factory operations worldwide.

Robotech's humanoids are designed to load and unload boxes, restock shelves, and serve as flexible temporary workers capable of adapting quickly to dynamic environments. This Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model allows logistics providers, manufacturers, and e-commerce giants to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and address chronic labor shortages while maintaining operational agility.

“The logistics industry is under unprecedented pressure to scale with speed, precision, and flexibility,” said Wei Qiang, CEO of Robotech Solutions.“By combining advanced humanoid robotics with intelligent task programming, we are unlocking a future where human-shaped automation seamlessly integrates into environments designed for people.”

With global logistics and warehousing facing rising labor constraints, Robotech Solutions positions itself at the intersection of robotics, AI, and enterprise scalability. The company's solution eliminates many of the barriers that have historically slowed automation adoption, offering businesses the ability to deploy humanoid robots in real-world operations immediately.

Robotech Solutions is currently engaging with logistics companies and global supply chain operators for pilot programs, with plans to scale commercial deployments in 2026.

