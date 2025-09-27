Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Foils 3 Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Balloons


2025-09-27 05:06:28
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sep. 27 (Petra) -Within its area of ??responsibility, Eastern Military Zone thwarted three attempts to smuggle "large" quantities of narcotics, carried by balloons guided by primitive devices, on Saturday dawn.
The shipments were intercepted and brought down inside Jordanian territory after being detected at various locations by Border Guard forces, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).
The seized items also were transferred to the relevant authorities for necessary action.

