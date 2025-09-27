Weekly Global Economy Overview: September 2027, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Global markets navigated cautious monetary policy adjustments and mixed economic signals from September 20 to 27, 2025.
Advanced economies leaned toward measured easing, while emerging markets adopted divergent strategies.
China's persistent slowdown contrasted with resilient U.S. demand and fragile European growth, shaping a complex global outlook.
United States
The Federal Reserve maintained a vigilant stance, with Fed Chair Powell and FOMC members emphasizing employment and inflation risks.
August data reflected consumer strength, with personal income rising 0.4% m/m and spending up 0.6% m/m. The Core PCE Price Index held at 2.9% y/y, signaling stable inflation.
Durable goods orders rose 2.9% m/m, surpassing expectations, while new home sales soared to 800K units (+20.5% m/m), though existing home sales dipped slightly (-0.2% m/m).
The goods trade balance improved to -$85.5B, beating forecasts. Treasury yields climbed (2-year note at 3.561%, 5-year at 3.710%), indicating tighter financial conditions despite policy caution.
Europe & UK
The ECB's non-monetary policy meeting and Economic Bulletin highlighted cautious optimism, with M3 money supply growth slowing to 2.9% y/y (below 3.3% expected).
Euro area consumer confidence improved to -14.9, exceeding forecasts. German business sentiment weakened, with the Ifo Business Climate Index at 87.7 (below 89.3 expected), driven by softer current assessments (85.7) and expectations (89.7).
Spanish GDP growth was revised up to 0.8% q/q and 3.1% y/y, showing resilience. However, car registrations fell sharply (Germany -21.7% m/m, UK -40.8% m/m, Italy -43.2% m/m), signaling consumer durable weakness.
UK PMI data softened (manufacturing at 46.2, composite at 51.0), and BoE speeches (Pill, Bailey) underscored caution, with the 5-year Treasury Gilt auction yielding 4.095%.
Asia
China's economic challenges persisted, with the PBoC holding loan prime rates at 3.50% and 3.00%, and industrial profit growth at 0.9% YTD, reflecting limited stimulus.
Japan's Corporate Services Price Index (2.7% y/y, below 2.9% expected) and Tokyo core CPI (2.5% y/y) indicated easing price pressures, while manufacturing PMI (48.4) signaled contraction.
BoJ minutes highlighted normalization discussions. Australia's PMI weakened (manufacturing at 51.6, services at 52.0), but weighted mean CPI rose to 3.0% y/y, suggesting inflation persistence.
Singapore's industrial production plummeted (-7.8% y/y), underscoring regional unevenness.
Major Emerging Markets
Brazil's mid-month CPI rose to 5.32% y/y (below 5.36% expected), with strong FDI ($7.99B) and a narrower current account deficit (-$4.67B).
Mexico's central bank cut rates to 7.50%, as expected, amid weaker economic activity (-1.1% y/y) and retail sales growth (2.4% y/y).
South Africa's PPI increased to 2.1% y/y, surpassing forecasts, while Singapore's industrial production decline highlighted broader emerging market challenges.
Commodities & Flows
Oil prices faced demand-driven pressure, despite a U.S. crude inventory drawdown (-0.607M barrels).
Speculative net positions were mixed: crude oil rose to 103.0K, gold held at 266.7K, and natural gas weakened to -128.1K.
Currency markets reflected caution, with USD S&P 500 positions at -172.5K and JPY at 79.5K. Equity fund flows remained volatile, with modest emerging market inflows.
Risks and Framing
Global debt above 235% of GDP constrains fiscal flexibility. Monetary policy remains uneven: cautious easing in the U.S. and Europe, normalization in Japan, and insufficient stimulus in China.
Rising yields and a stronger dollar may dampen policy loosening , while Europe's disinflation nears target and U.S. demand shows sectoral strength.
China's weakness remains a key global growth headwind, with limited policy response.
Investors should monitor financial conditions and central bank signals as growth and inflation dynamics evolve.
