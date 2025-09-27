Curfew Relaxed In Leh From 1 Pm To 3 Pm

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Sep 27 (IANS) Authorities on Saturday announced relaxation of curfew in Leh from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., as the situation showed signs of improvement.

After taking the leaders of the Ladakh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) into confidence, the curfew was relaxed to allow people to buy essential commodities.

Deadly clashes between unruly mobs and the security forces on September 24 claimed the lives of four protesters and injured 70 others.

Addressing a press conference in Leh, DGP, S.D. Singh Jamwal said that in the continuing deliberations between the two apex bodies of LAB and KDA and the centre, many things have already been achieved.

"Ladakh is the only region in the country where 85 per cent reservations are available to the locals. One-third of the seats in the council have been reserved for women. In order to protect the local culture, the Burgi and Bodi languages have been given official status. When these things were going on, some so-called social activists, especially Sonam Wangchuk, whose personal credibility is doubtful, tried to hijack the situation to vitiate the peaceful environment in Ladakh," the DGP said.

They started a hunger strike, and despite being told that these actions would affect the ongoing talks, these people ensured that about 5000-6000 people, including anti-social elements, went on a rampage, destroying public property.

"The protesters burnt the office of a political party and severely beat up security forces. The protesters set fire to a building where four women security personnel were inside. My vehicle was also smashed, and I sustained minor injuries.

Under extreme conditions, the police had to open fire, during which four people died, he said.

"There were 70 protesters and an equal number of security personnel. A female injured in the protests was airlifted to Delhi for treatment. I want to assure the people that the Ladakh Police has a history of service. This is my second posting in Ladakh. I know the psychic and the conscience of Ladakhi people. We have made sacrifices year, in three different incidents, one inspector and two constables made the supreme sacrifice."

The DGP said: "What happened on September 24 is a one-off incident. The police are here to serve the people, and we work 24X7. At the same time, I want to make it clear that anti-social elements will not be spared."

"With open arms, I want to assure the youth that we stand by you and we welcome you to join the police family and other government jobs," the DGP said.

Answering a question about Sonam Wangchuk, the police chief said the profile and history of Sonam Wangchuk are available on YouTube.

"Wangchuk has been talking about Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to stoke passions. He has his own agenda," the DGP said.

He shared that a Pakistani terror operative, who was in contact with and was sending reports about him to Pakistan, has been arrested.

"Investigation is going on in his FCRA violations, and beyond this, I cannot say because the process is on," the DGP said.

He also said three Nepalese were injured when they went on a rampage, and they are admitted to the hospital.

The DGP confirmed that curfew is being relaxed today in a staggered manner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

He confirmed that the standard operating procedure (SOP) was completely followed when security forces opened fire.