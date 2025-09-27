UP Govt Has Zero Tolerance For Violence: BJP MP Jagdambika Pal On 'I Love Muhammad' Poster Violence

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Following violent protests in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday linked to 'I Love Muhammad' posters, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Saturday reiterated the Yogi Adityanath-led government's firm stance on law and order, especially during the sensitive festive season.

Speaking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal said,“Those who are deliberately trying to create unrest, especially during this sacred time of Navratri and other festivals must know that the Uttar Pradesh government has zero tolerance for such actions. Attempts to incite riots under the garb of religion will not be tolerated.”

Violence broke out in Bareilly on Friday after a sit-in protest following namaz escalated, with reports of stone-pelting and clashes with police. The protests were sparked by alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, and many demonstrators held posters reading "I Love Muhammad". The unrest comes at a time when the state is preparing for major festivals like Dussehra and Navratri, raising security concerns.

Pal further commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual launch of Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana on Friday. As part of the initiative, PM Modi transferred Rs 10,000 each into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, encouraging women's self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

“There is no ambiguity in our vision. While Opposition parties squabble among themselves-Tejashwi fights with Congress, Owaisi fights with Tejashwi. They are all united in appeasement politics. Meanwhile, we are focussed on governance and development,” Pal said.

He further criticised the Opposition for lacking leadership clarity ahead of the Bihar elections.

“The Opposition still cannot decide who will be their chief ministerial face, while we are empowering women on the ground," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also participated in the event from Patna. Originally scheduled for September 22, the programme was rescheduled to include PM Modi's virtual presence, highlighting the BJP's push to showcase its commitment to women's empowerment.

Under the scheme, women will be eligible for an additional Rs 2 lakh after six months based on business performance. The funds can be used in various sectors such as agriculture, tailoring, animal husbandry, weaving, and handicrafts.

PM Modi also took a swipe at the previous RJD government, urging voters to remember the“lantern era,” a reference to the RJD's party symbol and its governance legacy.