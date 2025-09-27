Money And Luck Ahead! Neptune's Shift Brings Wealth To Cancer, Libra, And Scorpio

Neptune's direct motion will bring wealth, lottery luck, and financial growth for three zodiac signs-Cancer, Libra, and Scorpio. Though not part of Vedic astrology's core planets, Neptune's shift holds major influence in Western astrology.

Neptune went retrograde on July 5, 2025, and is now about to go direct. According to the Drik Panchang, Neptune will go direct on December 10, 2025, after 159 days.

Cancer natives will feel mentally better with Neptune's direct motion. Positive thinking will reduce financial woes. Employed folks might see big progress. Long-pending tasks will get done.

Libras will benefit greatly from Neptune's direct motion. Big life changes bring positivity. Expect health improvements. Singles may mingle. Past efforts for wealth will pay off.

Neptune's direct motion brings many benefits for Scorpios. It's time to mend strained relationships. Positivity will rule at home. You might see career growth and business success.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.