UAE: 9 Out Of 10 Residents Consider Breakfast Most Important Meal Of Day

Nine out of 10 UAE residents consider breakfast as the most important meal to kick-start their day, with eggs as their favourite breakfast dish; fresh fruits as the most popular healthy pick, and pancakes as the top choice for a morning treat.

These findings came from a survey conducted recently by Premier Inn Middle East to gain insights into the UAE's breakfast routines. The survey revealed breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day by 91 per cent of respondents. Three in four, or 76 per cent, eat it daily, while 18 per cent have it at least once a week; and just 2 per cent never eat breakfast.

Recommended For You

The main reasons for skipping breakfast are lack of time (31 per cent), not feeling hungry (31 per cent), or preferring to eat later in the day (15 per cent).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Nearly half of respondents (47 per cent) eat breakfast between 8 and 10am, while 43 per cent take their breakfast between 6 and 8am. This is quite positive, noted Mitun De Sarkar, a clinical dietician.

“Eating between 6 and 10am suits the body's natural clock,” said De Sarkar, explaining:“Cortisol - the body's wake-up/stress hormone - is higher in the morning, so pairing protein with whole grains helps balance energy. Aim for breakfast within 2 to 3 hours of waking - sooner if active. The key is to eat when you're slightly hungry, not starving.”

There is science in having breakfast, noted De Sarkar.“Breakfast activates the brain's memory centre, and helps stabilise blood sugar, mood and decision-making, making it less likely you'll over-snack later.

“Regular breakfast eaters have up to 30 per cent better concentration, with children scoring higher on tests and adults reporting sharper focus at work. Skipping breakfast, on the other hand, often leads to stronger cravings later in the day,” she added.

“Intermittent fasting works for some, but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. For women especially, regular fasting may raise stress hormones and disrupt cycles, so it should be tailored, not followed blindly. My tip: even a quick 5-minute hack like Greek yogurt with seeds and berries can reset your metabolism and kick-start your day,” De Sarkar continued.

As to what's on the morning plate, 88 per cent of the respondents said eggs are their favourite breakfast dish - and they prefer them made into omelette (36 per cent); fried sunny side up (19 per cent); scrambled (18 per cent) or boiled (12 per cent)

Eight out of 10 or 81 per cent of respondents also said fresh fruits are their most popular healthy pick, and pancakes (52 per cent) are the top choice for a morning treat. They also love croissants, toast, cheese, sausages, hash browns, yogurt, and salad on their plate.

De Sarkar noted:“Residents love balance. Eggs and fresh fruit dominate, showing demand for protein and produce, while pastries and pancakes highlight that indulgence is part of the breakfast ritual. People want variety – a mix of healthy and indulgent – reflecting a global trend toward flexible eating.”

“Omelettes are number one for a good reason - they are nutritious and wholesome. Add mushrooms, spinach, or tomatoes for a fibre boost. Boiled or poached eggs have half the calories of fried eggs, which are fine as a treat when paired with greens or wholegrain toast,” she added.

Meanwhile, the most popular breakfast drinks are coffee (69 per cent), fruit juice (66 per cent), tea (43 per cent), water (40 per cent), and smoothies (24 per cent).

De Sarkar recommends to always start with water before coffee as it hydrates and can boost alertness up to 25 per cent.“Coffee is best 30-60 minutes after waking, when cortisol drops and caffeine works better - without the mid-morning crash. Tea provides antioxidants, which support overall health. Whole fruit beats juice for its fiber, while smoothies are best simple and low in sugar.”

Eighty-five per cent of the survey respondents noted the main benefit of breakfast is the energy boost it provides to start their day. Simon Leigh, managing director of Premier Inn Middle East, said,“A good night's sleep and a hearty breakfast go hand in hand. These survey insights give us a better understanding of how our guests like to start their day.”

Respondents also said hotels are their most popular breakfast spot (33 per cent), followed by home (32 per cent), and cafés/restaurants (17 per cent). Breakfast buffets are a UAE favourite, with no less than 98 per cent having breakfast when staying at a hotel. Most respondents wear casual clothes to breakfast (81 per cent), with 8 per cent in pajamas/loungewear and only 3 per cent in business attire.

De Sarkar noted,“Hotel breakfasts are almost a ritual - even after a late night, many set the alarm just to make it. After a hearty spread, I'm happy to skip lunch! It's comfort, indulgence, and convenience all in one. Some even show up in pajamas or bathrobes, proving hotel breakfasts are a safe, relaxed space where the focus is simply enjoying the first meal of the day.”