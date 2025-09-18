Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center, Yas Clinic- Khalifa City And NYU Abu Dhabi, Pioneer AI-Powered MRI Technique For Faster, More Accurate Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Advanced FLAIRstar module, developed at NYUAD and now in clinical validation, helps distinguish MS from other conditions, reducing diagnostic uncertainty and speeding up patient access to treatment.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - 18th September,2025: New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Yas Clinic- Khalifa city, and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) have announced a pioneering collaboration that brings new, AI-supported MRI analysis techniques from the research lab to clinical validation, marking a significant milestone in UAE-driven healthcare innovation.

Diagnosing MS can be challenging, as its symptoms and the brain lesions visible on conventional MRI scans can mimic other neurological conditions. This ambiguity often leads to a lengthy 'wait and see' approach, requiring multiple follow-up scans and sometimes invasive procedures to confirm a diagnosis, delaying crucial early treatment.

Over the past two years, the partnership has focused on translating NYUAD's cutting-edge MRI research into clinical validation. Researchers from NYUAD's Center for Brain and Health (CBH) provided advanced MRI analysis for Yas Clinic's PHOMS clinical trial, tracking changes in the brain over time to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new MS treatments, including Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP).

The collaboration has also enabled the testing of the FLAIRstar module, an advanced computational tool that analyzes MRI scans to detect the 'central vein sign' (CVS) within brain lesions. The presence of a tiny vein in the center of a lesion is a highly specific biomarker for MS. By automatically and accurately identifying this sign, FLAIRstar helps neurologists distinguish true MS lesions from mimics caused by other conditions, such as migraines or vascular disease. This capability is now recognized in the international McDonald 2024 criteria for MS diagnosis. The result is a dramatic reduction in diagnostic uncertainty, enabling clinicians to confirm MS more quickly and confidently.

Through the LAMINATE project, MRI techniques refined at NYUAD are now being applied at Yas Clinic- Khalifa city, providing doctors with clearer insights into brain changes and supporting better patient care, with all data kept securely inside the UAE.

Dr. Lev Brylev, Consultant Neurologist at Yas Clinic, stated: “Through our collaboration with NYUAD, we are combining clinical expertise with state-of-the-art MRI methods to bring transformative solutions for MS care. Tools like FLAIRstar and LAMINATE are already improving diagnosis, accelerating treatment, and ultimately enhancing patient outcomes.”

Prof. Osama Abdullah, MRI Physicist at NYUAD's Center for Brain and Health, added:

“This is a perfect example of the 'bench-to-bedside' journey. Our work at NYUAD focuses on pushing the boundaries of what MRI can see. Partnering with the clinical expertise of Yas Clinic and ADSCC allows us to validate and apply these discoveries in a real-world setting, creating a powerful ecosystem for healthcare innovation right here in Abu Dhabi..”

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to combining local innovation with world-class MRI research to address complex neurological conditions, strengthening the UAE's role in advancing patient care and clinical excellence.

