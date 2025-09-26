The Truth About The U.S. EB-5 Green Card Program:A Candid Discussion

Step Global Group to host free seminar on October 5 to clarify the EB-5 Program and U.S. immigration updates

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 4:00 PM

U.S. immigration has been making headlines on a daily basis since early this year. The most recent news announced only this week surrounding the H1-B visa system, has left many confused. President Trump has introduced a new fee of $100,000 USD per H1-B visa holder, to be paid by the employer. Although there has been clarification as to this being a one-time rather than annual fee and only valid for applications made after September 21, 2025, this additional expense will naturally discourage U.S. employers even further, from bringing on international talent unless absolutely necessary.

There have also been a host of additional changes to U.S. immigration policy, some already in effect and some in process. Going forward Indian citizens will be required to apply for U.S. visas (including F-1 student visas or tourist visas) from India or their place of valid residency, rather than through a third-party country. This will place extreme constraints on Indians seeking to enter the U.S., as Indian and Chinese nationals remain the most backlogged nationalities in the U.S. visa system year upon year. Further, news about ICE and uncertainties at the U.S. border have caused concern for those on temporary U.S. visas and those planning travel in and out of the United States.

This year, President Trump announced his intention to demolish the EB-5 Program , a popular investment immigration scheme for which he has shown great support in past years. Instead he hinted at a purely donation based“Gold Card” Program ranging from $1 million to $5 million USD. This new program has still not become effective, and the current EB-5 Program remains as is.

The U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, has been one of the most sought-after ways to obtain permanent residency in the United States for well over a decade. This unique program, initially launched by the U.S. government in 1990, allows foreign individuals to make a refundable investment of $800,000 USD, with flexible payment plans, to avail a green card and eventual citizenship for the entire family, often in 12 months or less.

Many families across the GCC, choose the EB-5 Program in order to secure a secondary residency or passport. However, the most prevalent reason for applying for a green card via the EB-5 Program, has been to give children an advantage in terms of educational opportunities within the U.S. As green card holders, international students overcome a host of challenges, including avoiding harsh quotas often faced by foreign students. Green card holders can apply for internships and employment post-graduation without the need for an employer sponsor or H1-B visa. Students who hold a green card can also avail financial benefits, such as reduced tuition rates and government loans.

One of the most pertinent advantages of the EB-5 Program for students and international employees in the U.S., is that an EB-5 applicant can also apply for an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) almost immediately. The EAD acts as an open work permit, allowing the individual to work anywhere in the U.S. for any company without the need for employer sponsorship. This flexibility eliminates restrictions to career growth that often comes along with traditional U.S. work visas and ensures graduates won't fall into the increasingly uncertain H1-B visa pool. The EB-5 program has assisted multiple students from the MENA region, including those who have not been selected for the H1-B visa even after several rounds, or those who have been made redundant from positions with top tier U.S. firms due to uncertainty in their employment visa status.

As a result of these ongoing changes, many questions continue to circulate about the status of U.S. immigration and the future of the EB-5 Program, including whether it remains the easiest path to live, work, and study in the United States.

With over 15 years of experience in the EB-5 industry, Step Global Group will host a free seminar where they aim to dispel myths and clarifying questions about the state of U.S. immigration at this pivotal and pertinent time in history.

