When Is Dussehra 2025? Is It A Public Holiday? Key Faqs Answered

Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra or Dassahra in Hindi, is also called Dashāhra in Bhojpuri and Maithili, and Dashain in Nepali. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals, observed each year at the end of Durga Puja and Navratri.

The day marks the triumph of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana and of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, symbolising the eternal victory of good over evil.

When is Dussehra 2025?

The festival is observed on the tenth day of Ashvin, the seventh month of the Hindu lunisolar calendar, which usually falls in late September or early October.

According to drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi will begin on 1 October at 7:01 pm and end on 2 October at 7:10 pm. Shravan Nakshatra will be in effect from 9:13 am on 2 October to 9:34 am on 3 October.

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on Thursday, 2 October, with the auspicious muhurta between 2:05 pm and 2:53 pm.

What does 'Dussehra' mean?

The word Dussehra is linked to the killing of Lanka's ten-headed king, Ravana. It symbolises the atonement of ten sins and the removal of ten human weaknesses.

How is Dussehra observed across India?

Prayers and offerings: Devotees worship Lord Rama and other deities with flowers, sweets, and prayers.

Fasting : Many people observe fasts through the nine days of Navratri, ending with Dussehra.

Ramlila : Dramatic retellings of the Ramayana are staged in communities across the country.

Burning of effigies : Huge effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnad are set ablaze in public gatherings.

Shastra Puja (Ayudha Puja) : Tools, weapons, and work implements are worshipped.

Pandal decorations : Colourful pandals decorated with lights and flowers are set up for worship.

Idol installation and rituals : Idols of Goddess Durga are installed on the ninth day of Navratri, followed by special prayers.

Idol immersion : On the final day, the idols are immersed in rivers, lakes, or the sea, marking the close of the festival.

Is it a public holiday?

Yes, Dussehra is a compulsory public holiday in India. All government offices, as well as public and private banks, and schools remain closed on the day.