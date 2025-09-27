Uneasy Calm In Leh: Curfew On, Security Tightened Post Wangchuk Arrest

KO photo

Leh- Curfew remained in force for the fourth day in violence-hit Leh town of Ladakh on Saturday as police and paramilitary forces intensified patrolling and checking following the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) the previous day, officials said.

In a statement issued late Friday night, the Lt Governor-led administration justified the detention of Wangchuk and said his series of alleged provocative speeches, with references to the Nepal agitation and the Arab Spring, resulted in Wednesday's violence that left four persons dead and scores of others injured.

It said the detention of Wangchuk was“important to restore normalcy” in the peace-loving Leh town and also to prevent him from further acting in a manner“prejudicial to maintenance of public order”.

“There was no untoward incident reported from anywhere in Ladakh during the past 24 hours. The restrictions are in place to maintain law and order,” an official said.

He said Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta is shortly chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan, and any decision to relax curfew will be taken accordingly.