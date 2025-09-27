Cabinet Holds Its 11 Session In Aqaba Saturday

Aqaba, Sep.27 (Petra) - The Council of Ministers is slated to hold its eleventh session in southern Aqaba Governorate on Saturday.Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan had previously announced the Cabinet would convene once a month in one Jordanian governorate to set the development vision for each target region and conduct periodic field inspection visits.The Council held its tenth monthly session last month in northern Jerash governorate.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.