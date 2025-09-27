Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Cabinet Holds Its 11 Session In Aqaba Saturday


2025-09-27 03:05:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Aqaba, Sep.27 (Petra) - The Council of Ministers is slated to hold its eleventh session in southern Aqaba Governorate on Saturday.
Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan had previously announced the Cabinet would convene once a month in one Jordanian governorate to set the development vision for each target region and conduct periodic field inspection visits.
The Council held its tenth monthly session last month in northern Jerash governorate.

MENAFN27092025000117011021ID1110118054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search