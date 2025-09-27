Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir's Representative Departs US After Taking Part In UNGA 80Th Session


2025-09-27 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) - The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation departed the city of New York after heading the Kuwaiti delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, heading to the UK on an official visit.
His Highness was seen off by Kuwait's Ambassador to the US, Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tariq Mohammad Al-Bannai. (end)
