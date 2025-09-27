Ranjit Singh Inspires Students At AAFT Degree College Orientation Program
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India : The Orientation Program of AAFT Degree College witnessed a highly engaging and insightful session with Ranjit Singh, Creative Producer, Animation Director, and veteran educator, who addressed the new batch of students at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
In his powerful presentation, Ranjit Singh highlighted the rising demand and immense potential of the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) industry, one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world. He emphasized the need for professional training, creativity, and innovation to match the global standards and prepare students for emerging opportunities. His interaction with the students was thought-provoking, practical, and highly motivating, giving them a clear vision of the professional landscape awaiting them.
As a gesture of respect and recognition, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, honoured Ranjit Singh with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT. Dr. Marwah lauded Singh's contribution to the world of animation and education, calling him a true inspiration for aspiring media and entertainment professionals.
The session concluded with thunderous applause, leaving the students energized and motivated to explore new horizons in the dynamic world of cinema, media, and animation.
