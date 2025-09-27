Rashmika Mandanna Upcoming Films: Cocktail 2 To Animal Park Check Full List

South actress Rashmika Mandanna has been making waves in Bollywood for a while now. She's delivered some hit films too. This year, her movie Chhava rocked the box office

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in the spotlight for her upcoming horror film, Thamma. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, it stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. This film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, will be released on October 21.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, The Girlfriend, will be released this year. This romantic drama is directed by Rahul Ravindran. Dheekshith Shetty stars alongside Rashmika in the lead role. Fans are eagerly awaiting this movie's release.

Director Sukumar and producer Ravi Shankar announced Pushpa 3: The Rampage a few months ago. The film is in the works, with shooting likely to start in 2026. This movie with Allu Arjun is set for a 2027 release.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, Mysa, is directed by Ravindra Pulle. Her first look from the film was recently revealed, and it was quite scary. This action-thriller is set to release in 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna's Rainbow is a romantic fantasy film. This Tamil-Telugu movie is directed by Shantharuban. The film might be released by 2026. It stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.

Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy is bringing the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. It's reported that shooting for this film, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor, may start in 2026. The movie will release in 2027.

Rashmika Mandanna will star in the sequel to Cocktail. The movie also features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Shooting has reportedly started, and it may release by late 2026.

Rashmika Mandanna is also part of superstar Allu Arjun's film, AA22xA6. Directed by Atlee, the film also features Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. Shooting is set to begin soon. The film will be released by 2027.