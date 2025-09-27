Border Guards Use Drones To Strike Three Russian Shelters In North Slobozhanskyi Direction
“Over the past day, combatants eliminated at least three invaders with strike drones and munitions, destroyed three shelters where enemy personnel were located, and hit a cache of ammunition directly,” the report said.Read also: No unusual activity on Belarus border – SBS spox
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful raid on Russian positions in the Donetsk region, took control of a forest belt, and captured trophies.
Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine
