Border Guards Use Drones To Strike Three Russian Shelters In North Slobozhanskyi Direction

2025-09-27 01:07:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service , which also released a video.

“Over the past day, combatants eliminated at least three invaders with strike drones and munitions, destroyed three shelters where enemy personnel were located, and hit a cache of ammunition directly,” the report said.

Read also: No unusual activity on Belarus border – SBS spox

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful raid on Russian positions in the Donetsk region, took control of a forest belt, and captured trophies.

Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine

