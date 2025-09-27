Border Guards Use Drones To Strike Three Russian Shelters In North Slobozhanskyi Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Service , which also released a video.

“Over the past day, combatants eliminated at least three invaders with strike drones and munitions, destroyed three shelters where enemy personnel were located, and hit a cache of ammunition directly,” the report said.

No unusual activity on Belarus border –spox

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a successful raid on Russian positions in the Donetsk region, took control of a forest belt, and captured trophies.

Photo: State Border Service of Ukraine