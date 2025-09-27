Indian Engineering Firm Sets Global Benchmark With 64-Hour Construction Feat
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) London, UK | September 26, 2025 : Sher Singh, Managing Director of Mount Roofing and Structures Private Limited, Tumkur, Karnataka, was formally recognised at the 8th Awards Ceremony of the World Book of Records held at the historic UK Parliament in London for his groundbreaking achievement in rapid construction technology.
The recognition honours Singh's extraordinary accomplishment of erecting a massive 1,20,000 square feet Pre-Engineered Building (PEB) structure in just 64 hours, coupled with the manufacture and delivery of high-quality 1.2 lakh square feet PUF (Polyurethane Foam) panels within 24 hours on March 22, 2025. This milestone establishes a new global benchmark for innovation, speed, and precision in construction excellence.
Record-Breaking Achievement Details
MountRoofing & Structures' world record encompasses two remarkable feats:
* Ultra-Rapid Construction: Complete erection of a 1.2 lakh square feet PEB structure in 64 hours
* Express Manufacturing: Production and delivery of 1.2 lakh square feet premium PUF panels within 24 hours
Location: KIADB Industrial Area, Sira, Tumkur, Karnataka
Prestigious Recognition Ceremony
The award ceremony, held at the UK Parliament, opened with a tribute to the Late Lord Swarj Paul.
The distinguished gathering was graced by prominent international figures, including:
* Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Â· Lokesh Nara, Minister for HRD, Government of Andhra Pradesh
* Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda
* Lord Rami Ranger, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom
About Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited
Based in Tumkur, Karnataka, Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited is India's No. 1 brand for sandwich PUF panels and a leading engineering firm specialising in innovative construction solutions. Under the leadership of Managing Director Sher Singh, the company has established itself as a pioneer in rapid construction technology and sustainable building practices, setting new standards in the pre-engineered building industry.
