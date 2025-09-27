The Wilde Girls Sets Worldwide Streaming Release For December 2025

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Tinsley and Mattie Wilde were among the richest girls on Earth, 15 minutes ago. Now, with the 1929 stock market collapse, they have lost their fortune and have been shipped to the pre-electrified wilderness of the Pacific Northwest to avoid family embarrassment. Timothy Hines' "The Wilde Girls" drops to streaming December 2025."After sold-out runs in Los Angeles and New York City, the indie comedy critics are calling"hysterically funny and absurd enough to rival the greats" (NYC Movie Guru) is heading to your living room.







ABOVE: The Wilde Girls is coming to streaming on platforms across the globe December 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA - Sept 26, 2025 - Pendragon Pictures proudly announces that The Wilde Girls, the acclaimed indie comedy from visionary director Timothy Hines, will make its global streaming debut in December 2025 on major platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hulu, Vudu, and Fandango.

A Wildly Original Premise

Set in 1932 at the height of the Great Depression, The Wilde Girls follows glamorous, spoiled New York heiresses Mattie and Tinsley Wilde (Cali Scolari and Lydia Pearl Pentz) who are suddenly stripped of their fortune and cast into the untamed forests of the Pacific Northwest-with a bounty on their heads. Their only hope for survival is a reclusive mountain man, Silas Colter (Teddy Smith), who begrudgingly agrees to help them as they face bears, hired killers, and their own incompetence.

The result is a razor-sharp survival comedy that critics have likened to Bringing Up Baby, Clueless, and Paper Moon rolled into one.

The WIlde Girls Official Trailer:

Why This Story

For Hines, the film was personal.“My mother literally grew up in a dirt shack in Kentucky,” he recalls.“Her stories of the Great Depression inspired me to capture both the grit and the absurdity of survival. What began as a satirical concept about clueless heiresses became a deeply human comedy about growth, resilience, and laughter in the face of adversity.”







Above: Tinsley and Mattie Wilde are two rich heiresses lost in the wilderness. The journey brings them something they were never expecting.

A Team Effort Against the Odds

Producer Susan Goforth was instrumental in bringing the ambitious production to life. With most of the film shot on location in the forests of The Pacific Northwest, she managed the enormous logistical hurdles of outdoor filmmaking, from extreme heat to swarms of hornets. Executive producer Andy Hundis repeatedly saved the production from disaster, not only solving crises behind the scenes but even stepping in front of the camera for a memorable cameo as a rugged Northwestern boatman. Jeni Manus' may not have been on camera, but her presence was, every minute. "As property master, Ms. Manus delivered beyond our dreams," beams timothy Hines about her work on the movie, "Virtaully every single thing the actors handle or wear is from the actual 1930s. It was like filming with museum pieces. It really helped bring authenticity to our historical comedy."

“The forest was our greatest ally and our greatest obstacle,” says Goforth.“Every day was survival-on and off camera.”







ABOVE: Mattie and Tinsley Wilde, "The Wilde Girls" Courtesy PENDRAGON PICTURES

New York's favorite stand up comic, Teddy Smith, delivers one of the true standout performances in The Wilde Girls, grounding the chaos of the spoiled Wilde sisters with grit, humor, and surprising tenderness. As Silas Colter-the gruff, reluctant mountain man who gets roped into saving heiresses Tinsley and Mattie from themselves-Teddy balances deadpan timing with flashes of warmth that make his eventual bond with the girls feel both believable and moving. He's the kind of presence that can steal a scene with just a glare or a muttered line, but also elevates everyone around him.

From Theaters to Streaming

After critically praised theatrical runs at the Laemmle NoHo 7 in Los Angeles and Cinema Village in New York City, The Wilde Girls emerged as a true sleeper hit. Critics hailed it as“hysterically funny... absurd enough to rival the greats” (NYC Movie Guru), while Rotten Tomatoes lists a 92% audience score (Certified Fresh) and IMDb reports an 8.4/10 rating.

Yet, the current theatrical climate forced a strategic pivot. Despite glowing reviews and word-of-mouth, the U.S. box office has seen major titles underperform: Freakier Friday (Disney, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and Flight Risk, all struggled to reach expected numbers despite massive studio backing.

“As much as we love the movie-going experience, I owe it to the audience to make sure this film is seen,” says Hines.“Streaming opens the doors to millions who will laugh, cry, and fall in love with these characters.”







Above: The Wilde Girls opened in New York and Los Angeles in theaters to rave reviews and audience applause. The movie now comes to streaming in December, 2025.

The Next Chapter

The Wilde Girls is poised to find its widest audience yet, with a global streaming rollout in December ensuring that viewers everywhere can join the sisters' misadventures.







ABOVE: Actor/comedian Teddy Smith delivers a deep ,emotionally powerful performance as Silas Colter, the reclusive mountain man who has no choice but to help the arrogant, spoiled rich girls, Tinsley and Mattie.

“With its whip-smart script, breakout cast, and the heart of a true indie gem, The Wilde Girls is more than a film-it's an experience,” says Goforth.“And in December, the world gets to share in the laughter.”







ABOVE: In the Wilde Girls, Tinsley and Mattie Wilde (Lydia Pearl Pentz and Cali Scolari) never dreamed they would be standing in a forest with a jammed rifle facing down a bear.

