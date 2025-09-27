Ligolab And Docus AI Announce Partnership To Enhance Laboratory Reporting With Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)LigoLab, a leading provider of enterprise laboratory information system (LIS) software and integrated billing solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Docus AI, a company specializing in artificial intelligence-driven interpretation of medical reports. The collaboration is designed to streamline the reporting process for U.S. laboratories and provide clinicians and patients with clearer, more accessible diagnostic insights.







Through this partnership, laboratories using the LigoLab Informatics Platform will be able to route finalized test results directly to Docus AI. The AI system then generates plain-language summaries, biomarker interpretations, and follow-up recommendations that support both clinical decision-making and patient understanding.

“Our integration with Docus aligns with LigoLab's commitment to advancing laboratory informatics through automation and intelligence,” said Suren Avunjian , CEO and Co-Founder of LigoLab.“By enhancing clarity and efficiency, we aim to support laboratories in delivering results that are both accurate and easier to interpret.”

Key Features of the Integration



Automated patient-friendly summaries : Simplified narratives tailored for normal and abnormal findings.

Configurable result notifications : Delivery to patient portals and mobile applications following validation.

Follow-up reminders : Intelligent prompts for additional testing when specific result triggers occur. Operational efficiency : Reduced manual effort for laboratory staff and improved communication with patients.

The integration seeks to address a growing need for clearer reporting in clinical diagnostics, where complex test data can often be challenging for patients and non-specialist providers to interpret.

“Partnering with LigoLab is a significant step for Docus,” said Robert Sargsyan , CEO of Docus AI.“Together, we are equipping laboratories with tools that transform data into meaningful insights, supporting clinical workflows and patient engagement.”

About LigoLab

LigoLab develops enterprise-grade LIS software and integrated revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions. Its all-in-one informatics platform brings together modules for anatomic pathology, clinical diagnostics, molecular testing, direct-to-consumer services, and billing. Headquartered in Los Angeles, LigoLab's platform is designed to scale with laboratories while improving efficiency, compliance, and quality of care.

About Docus AI

Docus AI is an artificial intelligence platform that converts raw medical data into structured, evidence-based recommendations. Its system supports clinicians by providing diagnostic guidance and offers patients simplified summaries that enhance health literacy and informed decision-making.





