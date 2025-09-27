Define A New Trend In Autumn Fashion, COOFANDY, Zeagoo, PINSPARK Joint Pop-Up Event Successfully Concludes At American Dream Mall

From September 19 to 20, 2025, a fashion pop-up store event successfully concluded in the atrium of the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, USA. Presented jointly by renowned brands COOFANDY, Zeagoo and PINSPARK, with participation from EKOUAER and Arshiner, the event offered local fashion enthusiasts, social media influencers, and a wide range of customers an immersive autumn fashion experience. The event drew large crowds and witnessed enthusiastic interaction, becoming a major highlight in the autumn offline fashion consumer market.

Immersive "American Dream" Atmosphere Created Through Thematic Scenes

The event venue featured an overall visual design centered around the theme of the "American Dream," blending classic American elements with an autumn style. The main backdrop wall was dominated by warm tones, adorned with brand logos and thematic slogans, creating an atmosphere that combined vitality with a sense of quality. Multiple photo-op spots were set up on-site, including brand logo walls, interactive prop areas, and themed backdrops, attracting numerous customers to stop and take photos. The COOFANDY exhibition area showcased its autumn new arrivals in a minimalist urban style, highlighting fabric textures and tailoring details. Zeagoo and PINSPARK, on the other hand, captivated the attention of the younger demographic with their vibrant colors and youthful designs, becoming one of the visual highlights of the event.







Enthusiastic Fan Interaction Ignites On-site Excitement

To bridge the gap between the brands and consumers, a variety of interactive activities were organized at the event, greatly stimulating the enthusiasm of the on-site audience. Fans not only had the opportunity to be among the first to experience the latest product lines from COOFANDY, Zeagoo, and PINSPARK but also participated in fun and engaging interactive games to win exquisite brand gifts. The most eye-catching part of the event was undoubtedly the appearance of specially invited influencers and guests. They interacted with fans up close, engaging in friendly conversations, signing autographs, and taking group photos, repeatedly pushing the atmosphere to new heights. Many fans expressed that being able to experience the brand's charm so closely and interact with their favorite influencers was an extremely memorable and enjoyable experience, and they highly appreciated the brands' product design philosophies.







Reliving the Splendid Moments, Capturing the Beautiful Memories of Autumn

Looking back on the two-day event, there were countless splendid moments. From the surprised expressions on fans' faces as they experienced the products to the hearty laughter during the games, from the heartwarming scenes of influencers and guests taking photos with fans to the bustling crowds filling the venue, each frame became a precious memory of this event. The event site was filled with vitality, creativity, and warmth, fully demonstrating the deep emotional connection between the brands and consumers.







Looking Forward to the Future: Continuously Deepening Offline Connections

At the end of the event, Sidney Sun, the Chief Marketing Officer of the brands, congratulated the successful hosting of the event and expressed sincere gratitude to all attendees. He said,“This American Dream Mall Pop-up Event has far exceeded our expectations. We are delighted to have had such in-depth interactions with American consumers and fans offline. The enthusiasm on-site has made us deeply feel everyone's love for all the brands event was not only a successful marketing campaign but also a beautiful shared memory. We look forward to bringing more exciting offline experiences in the future and continuing to explore the infinite possibilities of fashion together with everyone."

This pop-up event cleverly integrated brand philosophies with offline interactive experiences, not only further enhancing the popularity of COOFANDY, Zeagoo and PINSPARK in the North American market but also presenting local consumers with a unique fashion extravaganza, injecting a wave of dynamism and freshness into the autumn North American market. With the successful conclusion of the pop-up store event, a new chapter has been opened in the connection between the brands and consumers. Looking ahead, COOFANDY, Zeagoo, PINSPARK, and other brands will continue to create more surprising experiences for global consumers with high-quality products and attentive services.





