Eloy The Super Morrocoy: Inspiring Children's Book Now Available In English

MENAFN - GetNews)



26 September, 2025 - Award-winning author and educator Nathalia Brines , founder of Naty's Stories , proudly announces the worldwide release of the English edition of Eloy the Super Morrocoy. This children's book introduces young readers to Eloy , a gentle tortoise with an extraordinary dream: to become a superhero.

The Spanish edition of the book received an Honorable Mention at the 2023 International Latino Book Awards for“Most Inspirational Children's Picture Book in Spanish.” Now available in English, Eloy's story encourages children and families to see that true heroism is found in courage, kindness, and perseverance.

The book highlights Venezuelan fauna and folklore, offering a rare glimpse into Latin American culture while promoting empathy, resilience, and inclusion. It is being used in both classrooms and motivational programs to inspire meaningful discussions.

Author Nathalia Brines is an educator with a strong background in linguistics. Her work in children's literature has earned international recognition for promoting empathy, inclusion, and emotional growth. She is also an active member of Milibrohispano, advocating for the preservation of Hispanic heritage in the U.S.

“Eloy's story is not just about a tortoise chasing a dream; it's about showing children and families that kindness, courage, and believing in yourself are the real superpowers,” says Brines .

Eloy the Super Morrocoy is available worldwide on major platforms, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble . Readers can also follow @naty_stories on Instagram for updates.