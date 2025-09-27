Foothills Paving & Maintenance Celebrates 25 Years Of Excellence In Asphalt And Concrete Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews)



WHEAT RIDGE, CO - September 26, 2025 - Foothills Paving & Maintenance Inc ., a leading provider of comprehensive asphalt and concrete services in the Denver metropolitan area, marks a significant milestone this year as the company celebrates 25 years of delivering exceptional paving solutions to commercial and residential clients throughout Northern Colorado.

Since its founding, Foothills Paving has established itself as Denver's trusted paving expert through an unwavering commitment to quality workmanship, ethical business practices, and customer satisfaction. The company has built a reputation for addressing the unique challenges posed by Colorado's climate with specialized paving solutions engineered to withstand extreme temperature fluctuations, heavy snowfall, and intense UV exposure.

"For over two decades, our mission has been to provide clients with durable, long-lasting paving solutions while maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity," said the company. "We attribute our longevity in this competitive industry to our dedication to building lasting relationships with our clients and delivering consistently exceptional results on every project."

Foothills Paving offers a comprehensive range of services, including new asphalt paving, asphalt repair, sealcoating, crack sealing, infrared asphalt repair, and concrete installation and repair. The company specializes in commercial parking lots, HOA roadways, multi-family properties, and driveways of all sizes.

What distinguishes Foothills Paving from competitors is their customized approach to each project. Their process begins with a thorough site evaluation to assess drainage patterns, soil conditions, and traffic requirements. Their engineers then develop tailored specifications based on these factors, ensuring optimal pavement performance for years to come.

The company utilizes premium hot-mix asphalt formulations specifically engineered for Colorado's climate, containing the ideal balance of aggregate, binder, and additives to ensure maximum durability and performance. Their experienced crews operate state-of-the-art paving equipment that ensures consistent thickness and proper compaction throughout the entire surface.

In addition to their standard services, Foothills Paving has pioneered the use of advanced infrared asphalt repair technology in the Denver area. This innovative approach allows for efficient, targeted repairs that minimize disruption while maximizing results. The infrared repair process precisely restores damaged sections without extensive removal by heating the existing material to create seamless, durable repairs.

As part of their commitment to environmental responsibility, Foothills Paving ensures all removed asphalt material is transported to approved recycling facilities, supporting sustainable practices in the Denver area.

The company's dedication to client satisfaction is reflected in their comprehensive quality control process. After project completion, they conduct thorough inspections to verify that every aspect meets their high standards and client expectations. This transparent approach, combined with their comprehensive warranty protection, provides peace of mind that client investments are secure.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance continues to offer free, no-obligation estimates to commercial and residential property owners throughout the Denver metro area. Their estimation process includes a comprehensive site visit by an experienced project manager who assesses current pavement conditions, identifies potential challenges, and discusses specific needs and budget constraints.

For more information, please contact Mike Horn at .

About Foothills Paving & Maintenance Inc.

Foothills Paving & Maintenance Inc. is Denver's trusted paving expert, delivering comprehensive asphalt and concrete solutions with 25+ years of experience. The company specializes in new asphalt paving, asphalt repair services, sealcoating, crack sealing, infrared asphalt repair, and concrete installation and repair for commercial and residential clients throughout the Denver metropolitan area and Northern Colorado. Foothills Paving is committed to ethical business practices, quality workmanship, and long-term client satisfaction through customized maintenance programs.

Contact Information:

Foothills Paving & Maintenance Inc.

5040 Tabor St.

Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Phone: 303-462-5600

Website: