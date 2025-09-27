Builder Pay Pro Launches Builder Books Pro: A New Service Helping Contractors Clean Up Their Books And Accelerate Cash Flow

MENAFN - GetNews) Builder Pay Pro, the construction industry's leading zero-fee card payments platform, today announced the launch of Builder Books Pro, a hands-on service designed to help contractors and business owners clean up their books, build scalable financial processes, and accelerate cash flow.







Folsom, CA - Builder Pay Pro, the construction industry's leading zero-fee card payments platform, today announced the launch of Builder Books Pro , a hands-on service designed to help contractors and business owners clean up their books, build scalable financial processes, and accelerate cash flow.

This new offering pairs Builder Pay Pro's technology with certified QuickBooks experts who understand the construction industry's unique challenges. The goal is simple: to help contractors stop leaving money on the table, reduce delays in getting paid, and build financial clarity that fuels long-term profitability.

Addressing a Critical Pain Point for Contractors

For many contractors, financial management is one of the most overlooked areas of their business. Inconsistent recordkeeping, delayed invoicing, and poor collections processes often lead to long delays in payments and cash flow gaps that stall growth.

According to industry data, construction companies experience some of the longest Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) of any industry , often waiting 60 to 90 days to collect payment. Add to that rising bank and credit card fees, and many businesses see profitability erode despite steady project pipelines.

“Contractors are experts at building homes, remodeling spaces, and managing crews-but most don't have the time or systems in place to keep their books clean and cash flow consistent,” said Jeremy Owens, Founder of Builder Pay Pro.“With Builder Books Pro, we're solving this by combining our payments platform with QuickBooks pros who roll up their sleeves, clean things up, and put processes in place so contractors can finally stay ahead of their money.”

What Builder Books Pro Delivers

Builder Books Pro is designed as a hands-on, short-term or ongoing service that empowers contractors to gain clarity and control over their financials. The service includes:



Book Cleanup & Organization → Dedicated QuickBooks experts clean up existing financial records, eliminate errors, and deliver accurate reporting.



Streamlined Invoicing & AR Setup → Implementation of professional invoicing and automated AR workflows that cut delays and minimize back-and-forth with clients.



Cash Flow Acceleration → Proven processes to reduce DSO and ensure contractors get paid faster.



Process Building → Repeatable, scalable workflows that save time and eliminate confusion.



Knowledge Transfer → Once the systems are in place, business owners can confidently take over and maintain them with ease.

Flexibility → Use Builder Books Pro for a short engagement to get back on track, or keep ongoing support for peace of mind.



Empowering Contractors With Control

Unlike traditional bookkeeping services, Builder Books Pro is built specifically for contractors and construction businesses. The service doesn't just manage the books-it builds the foundation for ongoing financial success.

“Many contractors don't want to be dependent on an outside bookkeeper forever,” explained Owens.“What makes Builder Books Pro different is that we clean things up, build the right systems, and then hand it back to the business owner when they're ready. It's about empowerment, not dependency.”

This hands-on, partnership-driven approach enables contractors to use the service to quickly resolve issues, then confidently manage their finances moving forward.

Extending the Builder Pay Pro Ecosystem

The launch of Builder Books Pro expands Builder Pay Pro's mission to help contractors improve profitability and financial health.

Builder Pay Pro already offers contractors a powerful payments platform with zero credit card fees, electronic billing, proactive collections, and branded customer portals. With Builder Books Pro, the company is extending its value proposition by ensuring that contractors not only have the tools to get paid faster-but also the financial infrastructure to manage that growth sustainably .

“Think of Builder Books Pro as the missing piece of the puzzle,” said Owens.“Our platform eliminates fees and accelerates payments. Now, with Builder Books Pro, we're giving contractors the financial expertise to organize their books, set up the right processes, and ultimately keep more of what they earn.”

Availability

Builder Books Pro is now available to all Builder Pay Pro customers nationwide. Contractors can book a consultation call through the company's website at to learn more and get started.

About Builder Pay Pro

Builder Pay Pro is a leading payment platform built for contractors, remodelers, and construction businesses. The company helps business owners get paid faster while eliminating costly credit card processing fees. With features like electronic billing, proactive collections, and branded customer portals, Builder Pay Pro empowers contractors to streamline invoicing, improve cash flow, and keep more of what they earn.

Headquartered in Folsom, California, Builder Pay Pro is committed to solving the unique financial challenges facing contractors through a combination of innovative technology and hands-on services like Builder Books Pro.