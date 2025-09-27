Signature Clinic Expert Dr Carlo Debbas Shares Tips For Comfortable Recovery From Cosmetic Procedures

LONDON, UK - Expert Consultant Plastic Surgeon Dr Carlo Debbas has offered his professional advice on how to recover safely and comfortably from cosmetic procedures. Drawing on years of experience, Dr Carlo explains why local anaesthesia can be a safer and more efficient alternative to general anaesthesia. It can help patients achieve excellent results while minimising complications, post-operative discomfort and recovery time.

His insights provide valuable guidance for anyone considering cosmetic surgery seeking a smooth and stress-free experience.

“Performing cosmetic surgery under local anaesthesia allows patients to remain fully awake and cooperative throughout their procedure, while experiencing a completely pain-free experience,” said Dr Carlo.“This approach offers numerous benefits over general anaesthesia.”

According to Dar Carlo, the top five key advantages of local anaesthesia for cosmetic procedures include:

1. Reduced risk of complications - "local anaesthesia avoids systemic side effects associated with general anaesthesia, such as cardiovascular or respiratory problems, aspiration and the need for intubation."

2. No post-operative nausea or vomiting - "patients recover comfortably without the side effects commonly caused by general anaesthetic medications."

3. Faster recovery - "after a short monitoring period, patients can return home feeling well without lingering effects."

4. Cost-effective - "local anaesthesia eliminates the need for hospitalisation, anaesthesiologist fees and additional medications."

5. Safety and efficiency - "procedures under local anaesthesia are extremely safe when performed by experienced GMC registered surgeons in CQC regulated clinics in the UK."

Dr Carlo added:“The only consideration is that patients are awake during the procedure, which can cause some anxiety for certain individuals. However, this is far outweighed by the safety, comfort and efficiency benefits.”

For those considering cosmetic surgery, local anaesthesia offers a safe, effective, and patient-friendly alternative, providing peace of mind while achieving excellent results.

Dr. Carlo Debbas is a distinguished consultant plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgeon practicing at Signature Clinic in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, and Manchester. Born in London, he graduated from the American University of Beirut and completed his residency in general surgery there. He further honed his skills at the renowned Ivo Pitanguy Institute in Brazil, specializing in body contouring and high-definition liposuction techniques. Dr. Debbas also completed a fellowship in facial aesthetic surgery at Laclinic-Montreux in Switzerland. He is fluent in English, French, Portuguese, and Arabic, offering consultations in multiple languages.

