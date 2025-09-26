We Bow In Reverence To Devi Maa: PM Modi On Navratri's Fifth Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Skandamata.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On this Navratri, today we bow our heads in reverence to Devi Maa! May her grace instil confidence in everyone's life. May all devotees receive the Mother's blessings."

The fifth day of Shardiya Navratri 2025 is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga. Skandamata is associated with the Vishuddha Chakra, symbolising purity and clarity. Her devotees believe she removes stress and suffering, and they consider her the embodiment of motherhood, love and empathy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the divine mother and described the significance of the day.

"On the fifth day of Shardiya Navratri, we pray to Mother Skandamata, the fifth form of Adi Shakti Maa Durga, that she continue to shower her grace upon the entire animate and inanimate world. May Mother's blessings pave the way for the progress and prosperity of all," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister posted on X.

Devotees all over the country throng to temples to worship and offer flowers, fruits, and prayers to the goddess, seeking her blessings for protection, guidance and well-being. Flowers are considered especially dear to Maa Skandamata and she is offered yellow and saffron-coloured 'bhog' items. Devotees offer them during puja to gain her grace.

Goddess Skandamata symbolises motherhood, compassion, and the power to guide her devotees toward both spiritual and material success. Skandamata is portrayed with her son Kartikeya on her lap, seated on a lion and holding lotus flowers in her hands.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her nine forms.