Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) Moves Forward With Three Nova Scotia Community Solar Projects, Construction Targeted For Spring 2026



The company is advancing three Nova Scotia community solar projects, in Sydney, Brooklyn, and West Petpeswick, expected to power the equivalent of 1,140 homes annually.

Combined project output will total approximately 14,369 MWh of clean energy per year, and could reduce roughly 10,058 tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent to removing 3,081 passenger vehicles from the road.

Lifetime savings for local communities are estimated at $6.95 million. Construction is set to begin in spring 2026, pending interconnection results and financing.

PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., announced it is progressing with three community solar projects in Nova Scotia. The developments, located in Sydney, Brooklyn, and West Petpeswick, are expected to move into construction by spring 2026, once interconnection results are finalized and financing secured ( ).

According to the company, the projects will generate a combined 12.4 MW DC of solar power, contributing to Nova Scotia's target of sourcing 80% of its electricity from renewables by 2030. Together, they will supply approximately 14,369 megawatt hours annually, enough to power the equivalent of...

