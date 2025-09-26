Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE-A/TSX: SVM) Still Looking To Grow, Files US$400M Base Shelf Prospectus



Silvercorp has a stated mandate to grow through acquisitions.

The company's profitable operations in China are complemented by construction and development stage projects in Ecuador.

Recent financial results show rising revenue and cash flow, giving management a strong foundation for future strategic moves. Silvercorp renewed its base shelf prospectus in Canada and the U.S., after the previous one expired, qualifying up to US$400 million in securities over 25 months, positioning the company with flexibility to issue shares, debt, warrants, or units, based upon market conditions.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE American/TSX: SVM) , a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc, has filed a base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators and a corresponding registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filings, effective for 25 months, qualify Silvercorp to raise up to US$400 million in securities, with flexibility depending upon market conditions ( ).

The new shelf prospectus signals a clear intent to maintain readiness. Speaking with management, the company has expressed interest in acquisitions to further drive growth and diversification, and the...

