Networknewsbreaks Heartbeam Inc.'S (NASDAQ: BEAT) ECG System Offers Real-Time Cardiac Insights

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT) is positioned amid limitations of traditional 12-lead electrocardiogram (“ECG”) systems, often including cumbersome setups and restricted accessibility. The company“is addressing these challenges by developing the HeartBeam System, the first cable-free, high-fidelity ECG system that captures the heart's electrical signals from three distinct directions and synthesizes the signals into a 12-lead ECG, enabling comprehensive arrhythmia assessment outside clinical settings. This innovative approach aims to revolutionize cardiac care by providing patients with the ability to monitor their heart health conveniently and accurately,” reads a recent article.“The HeartBeam System's design emphasizes user friendliness and portability. The device is the size of a credit card, making it easy for patients to use at home or on the go. Patients can capture their ECG by placing the device on their chest for 30 seconds, after which the data is transmitted securely to an on-call cardiologist for review. This streamlined process enables timely interventions when necessary.”

To view the full article, visit

About HeartBeam Inc.

HeartBeam is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming cardiac care by providing powerful cardiac insights wherever the patient is. The company is creating the first-ever cable-free 12-lead ECG capable of capturing the heart's electrical signals from three dimensions. This platform technology is designed to be used in portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care - all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. The company holds 13 U.S. and 4 international-issued patents related to technology enablement. For more information, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text“STOCKS” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN