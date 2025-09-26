Say It Skillfully By Molly Tschang And Marshall Goldsmith Addresses America's $1.2 Trillion Miscommunication Problem Becomes An Amazon Bestseller

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Raleigh, NC, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say It Skillfully by leadership experts Molly Tschang and Marshall Goldsmith has earned the #1 Best Seller spot in Behaviorism Psychology and debuted as a #1 New Release in more than ten Amazon categories, reflecting both its broad appeal and the urgency of the problem it addresses.

Workplace miscommunication continues to be a hidden drain on organizational performance, carrying costs that are often underestimated. According to the State of Business Community Report (2022), miscommunication costs US businesses an estimated $1.2 trillion annually in wasted time, errors, and reduced productivity. In the book, Tschang and Goldsmith present a practical framework for turning communication from liability into leadership strength.

A Practical Resource for the Workplace

Rather than offering abstract theory, Say It Skillfully combines real-world scenarios with a structured, step-by-step framework to help leaders, managers, and employees strengthen trust and manage conflicts. By reframing communication as a skill that can be practiced and mastered, the book shows how individuals and organizations alike can transform everyday interactions into opportunities for connection and growth.

“Too often, leaders think being direct means being harsh – or that being kind means avoiding the truth,” says Tschang, creator of the Say ItSkillfully® framework and a trusted advisor to global executives.“What we show is that you can be both: clear and kind. That's wherereal trust lives.”

Through the book, readers learn to:



Communicate with authenticity. Leaders learn how to guide organizations through periods of change with clarity and certainty, helping employees understand not only the“what” but also the“why.”

Manage conflicts constructively: Managers receive practical tools to address disagreements, foster open dialogue, and resolve issues in ways that preserve relationships and keeps teams focused on shared goals. Speak up with confidence: Employees gain frameworks for upward feedback, pitching new ideas, and voicing perspectives in high-stakes situations without undermining credibility or damaging trust.

The book positions communication not just as a necessity, but as a core driver of leadership and organizational performance. It enables readers to move beyond simply exchanging information toward building influence and trust. They also gain tools to defuse tension, use storytelling to capture attention, and translate values into narratives that drive loyalty and long-term growth.

Goldsmith, a renowned executive coach, adds,“The best leaders don't just manage, they help others succeed. And that begins with how we communicate, every single day.”



Immediate, Actionable Tools

To complement the book's lessons, Tschang and Goldsmith are making one of the book's cornerstone ideas freely available. Readers can download a mini audiobook, introducing The Me-You-We Framework, a principle designed to reshape conversations by balancing individual, interpersonal, and organizational needs. The resource can be accessed at .

Availability

With its blend of real-world application and structured frameworks, Say It Skillfully offers readers not only the tools to communicate more effectively, but also the perspective to see communication as a strategic advantage for organizational success.

Say It Skillfully is available now in print, eBook, and audiobook formats on Amazon and other select channels. To learn more, please visit .

About the Authors

Molly Tschang is the creator of the Say It Skillfully® video series, podcast, and training offerings, and is known for bringing clarity, compassion, and structure to the messiest conversations. She helps senior leaders and executive teams cultivate healthy and powerful organizations through the art of candid, constructive communication.

Marshall Goldsmith is a globally recognized executive coach and author of bestselling works like What Got You Here Won't Get You There, Triggers, and The Earned Life. Regarded among the top leadership thinkers worldwide, he has coached over 200 Fortune-level CEOs and countless senior leaders in business, government, and non-profit sectors.





