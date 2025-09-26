Marathon Petroleum's Driver All-Star Joe Finlen Honored By NPTC



Joe Finlen, a professional truck driver for 48 years, was honored with the 2025 National Driver All-Star award for driving 3.5 million miles without any accidents, injuries, or moving violations.

Finlen has worked at Marathon Petroleum's Colton fleet in California for over 35 years and is known for his commitment to safety and professionalism. Marathon Petroleum has had a driver on the NPTC National Driver All-Star list for the past 16 years.

James“Joe” Finlen has been a professional truck driver for 48 years. He started as a demolition specialist and driver in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and was responsible for transporting hazardous material at Fort Carson in Colorado. After three years in the military, he went home to California, where he continued his career as a driver.

“I love driving,” said Finlen.“My father was a driver, and he taught me to drive a tanker truck. He was always focused on safety and told me that 'one oops takes away ten attaboys.'”

Finlen took that advice to heart over his decades-long career. In September, Finlen was presented with the 2025 National Driver All-Star award at the National Private Truck Council's (NPTC) National Safety Conference in Florida. He was honored for achieving a record of driving 3.5 million miles without an accident, injury or moving violation and being 100% compliant with corporate safety expectations.

“I take pride in leading by example, advocating for safety among my peers, and actively promoting a safe and compliant environment.”

“I take pride in leading by example, advocating for safety among my peers, and actively promoting a safe and compliant environment,” said Finlen.“My professionalism and courtesy are integral to my role, reflecting Marathon's values and ensuring a positive experience for every customer and colleague.”

Marathon Petroleum has had a driver on the NPTC National Driver All-Star list for the past 16 years.

“When I put this uniform on, I recognize that I represent not only myself, but also the legacy of drivers who have come before and those who will follow,” said Finlen.“I am a representative of Marathon, a standard bearer of excellence in our industry. My commitment is to uphold the highest standards in every customer interaction.”

Finlen has worked at Marathon's Colton fleet in California for more than 35 years and still loves what he does for a living. He works four night shifts each week delivering products to stations in Southern California.

“As a driver, I operate independently, but I also represent a great company,” said Finlen.“My dad would be very proud of me.”