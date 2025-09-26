Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025 Investment Climate Statements Published


2025-09-26 11:00:38

Today, the Department of State published the annual Investment Climate Statements. These reports describe the investment climates of more than 170 countries and economies, helping U.S. companies make informed decisions about doing business overseas. The Investment Climate Statements form chapters of the Department of Commerce’s Country Commercial Guides and address topics established by the Championing American Business Through Diplomacy Act of 2019 (CABDA). They are also a resource for foreign governments to create business environments that treat the United States and our companies and investors fairly.

