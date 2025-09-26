President Ali UN SG Discusses Guyana Venezuela Border Controversy
The meeting focused on a range of issues, including the ongoing Guyana-Border controversy and developments in the South Caribbean Sea.
Secretary General Gutteres expressed congratulations on President Ali's recent re-election and wished him continued success in the country's remarkable progress.
President Ali shared a statement on social media, updating the Secretary General about the border dispute, including the case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which will be heard in a few months.
Additional discussions centred on recent developments in the region, including the South Caribbean Sea.
The leaders also exchanged views on other topics, including artificial intelligence, gender equality, and Guyana's initiatives for forest and biodiversity conservation.
Secretary General Gutteres also praised Guyana for its 'robust and principled contributions' in the UN Security Council, whose tenure as an elected member of the UNSC will end in December.
The post President Ali – UN SG discusses Guyana – Venezuela border controversy appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment